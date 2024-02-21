Sign up
Photo 4160
vintage
Can't help but bring the odd bits home from my parents house. I remember mom used to fix us soft boiled or poached eggs for breakfast. I hate them! Still, I like this odd footed egg poacher thing.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4577
photos
208
followers
163
following
1140% complete
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
4160
4161
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th February 2024 10:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
kitchen
,
vintage
,
eggs
,
macro
Walks @ 7
ace
Wall worthy. Soft boiled are similar to beets, either you love them or not.
February 25th, 2024
