vintage by aecasey
Photo 4160

vintage

Can't help but bring the odd bits home from my parents house. I remember mom used to fix us soft boiled or poached eggs for breakfast. I hate them! Still, I like this odd footed egg poacher thing.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

ace
@aecasey
Walks @ 7 ace
Wall worthy. Soft boiled are similar to beets, either you love them or not.
February 25th, 2024  
