Photo 4159
sparrow
Thank goodness for winter birds. Otherwise the yard would be so quiet.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4159
8
365
Canon EOS 90D
24th February 2024 6:07pm
nature
wildlife
bird
sparrow
april-birds
