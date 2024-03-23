Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4189
bookshelf II
My dad was a woodcarver, among many, many other talents. He loved carving wooden faces. I don't think this is one of his, but it was one he had collected. So ... up on my bookshelf!
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4607
photos
209
followers
160
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th March 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
macro
,
wood
Leave a Comment
