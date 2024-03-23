Previous
Next
bookshelf II by aecasey
Photo 4189

bookshelf II

My dad was a woodcarver, among many, many other talents. He loved carving wooden faces. I don't think this is one of his, but it was one he had collected. So ... up on my bookshelf!
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise