Goat's beard by aecasey
Photo 4301

Goat's beard

Saw this flower peaking through the allium seed head. I think it's hiding from the grasshoppers.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Larry Steager ace
Very nice.
July 14th, 2024  
