Photo 4379
buttonhole
A little mum fell off and made it's way to a buttonhole. Lovely pick me up to the day.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4802
photos
201
followers
156
following
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
4379
4380
7
365
Canon EOS 90D
1st October 2024 12:56pm
flower
macro
denim
mum
