Previous
Next
Take a Seat by aikiuser
5 / 365

Take a Seat

Not pretty. Not emotional. Not much of anything really. Just a little snappy for the July Circle challenge from @tiredpanda and her mom @serendypyty.

Peace, y'all!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, I'm gonna give it another go here in 2020! I'm afraid I'm not always too good at commenting on all your...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Fun shadows complete with holes (circular too)
July 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise