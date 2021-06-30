A Raven's Haven

Get out your magnifier, it's up there, BoB!



Photo number 365--woot woot!! Last June, a fellow photog and I discussed getting back into the 365Project groove for a year in order to get those creative juices flowing again and make life in quarantine a bit more bearable. Figuring we could encourage and hold each other accountable, we set out on our venture together on July 1 of last year. After going strong the first 10 months, I found myself getting behind occassionally in recent times, in posting but more so in commenting. But I found the time eventually to fill up my calendars and complete the year!



Whew, I had forgotten just how much time this can take. HOWEVER, I have loved every minute and I can't tell you how much I've appreciated the incredible feedback and support from all you wonderful peeps. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your wonderful commenting, favs, folows and especially all your inspirational imagery!



I will continue to participate here, but probably not on an every day schedule. In fact, I'll be offline for a few days as I travel back home after spending a wonderful two weeks with the momster. So... See ya soon!



As ever, Peace