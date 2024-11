Wood Duck

These ducks are very uncommon in our parts, so it was a nice treat to spot this beauty. He was hanging out with the mallard ladies in one of the water tanks at the local treatment plant. I've only seen these birds a few times in all the years I've lived here and only ever one male at a time. An un-artistic shot through a chain-link fence in a not-very-aesthetic setting, but still thrilled to get anything at all!



Peace, all.