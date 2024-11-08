Sign up
Previous
Photo 527
Shadow Mask
The last (for now) from the museum. Yet another mask (I seem to have a thing for masks) and shadows (which I seem also to have a thing for).
Thank you for stopping by and excusing my upload bombardment. Hopefully I can stay caught up daily for a bit.
Peace
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
Tags
mask
,
shadow
,
native
,
musuem
,
anthropology
