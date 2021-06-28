Sign up
363 / 365
Coastal View
British Columbia is truly a magnificent place, its beauty is breathtaking. ...Even when shrouded in the thick smoke of countless fires which is how it was when we visited the area last.
Processing techniques here are a bit of a departure than what I normally prefer, but it was good to experiment with something new for a change. Maybe Bob.
Thanks for stopping by! Peace
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1523
photos
217
followers
190
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
6
2020 and Beyond!
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
,
black and white
,
water
,
coast
,
ocean
,
trees
,
monochrome
,
b/w
,
rugged
