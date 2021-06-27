Sign up
Previous
Next
362 / 365
The Yellow Leaf
Another highly creative title. Don't be jealous 😆
Thank you so much for visiting. I really appreciate your taking the time!
Peace
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
4
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Photo Details
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
leaf
,
water drops
gloria jones
ace
Stunning image
June 27th, 2021
moni kozi
Well, i am a bit jealous. You could have said it more generic, like 'A Yellow Leaf'. But no, you show-off, you had to use the definite article, to make it special, your own. ;)
A gorgeous shot!!!!
June 27th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, oh! Thank you! I’ve now titled my hitherto untitled photo I posted yesterday
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2021-06-26
Genius!
June 27th, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
Wow, this is so gorgeous! Wonderful use of complementary colors, tones, etc. Def wall-worthy! Insta-fave!
June 27th, 2021
