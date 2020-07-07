Sign up
7 / 365
First Day
We have had the pleasure of "hosting" 11 Monarchs from egg stage to caterpillars to chrysalides to today's emergence of the first one. So cool!
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, I'm gonna give it another go here in 2020! I'm afraid I'm not always too good at commenting on all your...
1163
photos
75
followers
119
following
Tags
butterfly
,
post-processing
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how exciting - I'm impressed by how well this worked in bw, considering how colourful they are!
July 8th, 2020
