Previous
Next
25 / 365
Ghost Walk
This was for a camera club challenge to use a slow shutter speed to capture action. As I didn't have a tripod with me I must say my little micro 4/3 did a stellar job with image stabilization!
Many thanks again for your visits, comments, faves and follows. Happy weekend everyone!
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
4
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
1181
photos
108
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th June 2019 11:45am
Tags
black and white
,
monochrome
,
b/w
,
it's all a blur
Shell
It turned out great
July 26th, 2020
*lynn
ace
cool
July 26th, 2020
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
I have no idea what I’m looking at, but i like it! The ghost feet are especially cool!
July 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks quite spooky
July 26th, 2020
