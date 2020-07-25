Previous
Ghost Walk by aikiuser
Ghost Walk

This was for a camera club challenge to use a slow shutter speed to capture action. As I didn't have a tripod with me I must say my little micro 4/3 did a stellar job with image stabilization!

Many thanks again for your visits, comments, faves and follows. Happy weekend everyone!
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Shell
It turned out great
July 26th, 2020  
*lynn ace
cool
July 26th, 2020  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
I have no idea what I’m looking at, but i like it! The ghost feet are especially cool!
July 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks quite spooky
July 26th, 2020  
