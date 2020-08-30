Sign up
61 / 365
City Squares
Rather uninspired of late, so playing with editing techniques as a learning experience. I also enjoy exploring geometric shapes and lines so this was a challenge for sure.
Thanks for stopping by...
Enjoy the new week and stay safe, everyone!
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
2
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1217
photos
123
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
16th November 2017 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
windows
,
abstract
,
architecture
,
shape
,
b/w
,
best viewed very small
,
boring for most
Dianne
Nice!
August 31st, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
So cool - you've got thee eye my friend. Very cool.
August 31st, 2020
