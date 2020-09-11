Previous
Next
The Moon and the Tree by aikiuser
73 / 365

The Moon and the Tree

Another oldie not processed until this evening. A bit better on black. ...aren't they all?

Thank you for stopping by! And I do very much appreciate all your comments and faves--they help keep me plugging along :-)
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jason ace
Super image Jenn
September 12th, 2020  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Fabulous!
September 12th, 2020  
Erin R ace
Beautiful calming shot
September 12th, 2020  
Chris ace
Beautiful shot. love it :-)
September 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh wow, spectacular. fav.
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise