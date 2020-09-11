Sign up
73 / 365
The Moon and the Tree
Another oldie not processed until this evening. A bit better on black. ...aren't they all?
Thank you for stopping by! And I do very much appreciate all your comments and faves--they help keep me plugging along :-)
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
5
6
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1229
photos
129
followers
174
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
29th December 2008 6:38pm
tree
,
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
color
,
silhouette
Jason
ace
Super image Jenn
September 12th, 2020
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Fabulous!
September 12th, 2020
Erin R
ace
Beautiful calming shot
September 12th, 2020
Chris
ace
Beautiful shot. love it :-)
September 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh wow, spectacular. fav.
September 12th, 2020
