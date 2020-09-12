Sign up
Evening Flight
Yet another oldie, but just last night processed. I guess having to stay inside is good for organizing the colossal mess that is my photo library at least. 😆
Thank you for the amazing response to my last couple of images. Totally unexpected, but so very appreciated. Keep well, stay safe--Peace!
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1230
photos
130
followers
174
following
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
birds
,
color
,
clouds
,
geese
,
migration
Alexandra DG
Fav again!
September 13th, 2020
