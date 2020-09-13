Portrait of a Kat

A Meerkat, that is. From the Santa Barbara Zoo. You know, from when we could actually visit the zoo... Actually, I'm not always fond of zoos but this is one that does a lot of work with conservation and recovery efforts. Heather and I used to be the "official" photographers for the local Atascadero Zoo and learned a lot about behind-the-scenes efforts and it's extraordinary what most visitors will never know.



