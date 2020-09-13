Previous
Portrait of a Kat by aikiuser
75 / 365

Portrait of a Kat

A Meerkat, that is. From the Santa Barbara Zoo. You know, from when we could actually visit the zoo... Actually, I'm not always fond of zoos but this is one that does a lot of work with conservation and recovery efforts. Heather and I used to be the "official" photographers for the local Atascadero Zoo and learned a lot about behind-the-scenes efforts and it's extraordinary what most visitors will never know.

I sincerely thank you as ever for all your comments, faves and follows. It's good to feel a little connection with the outside world...Peace, y'all!
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Graeme Stevens ace
great detail and processing
September 14th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
September 14th, 2020  
Babs ace
Fabulous, love the glint in his eyes. fav.
September 14th, 2020  
