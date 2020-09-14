Previous
Bird Art by aikiuser
76 / 365

Bird Art

Just a little playful touch of art added to this Macaw while watching my football team lose. ...again.

Thank you for visiting, I do so appreciate you stopping by!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

and what a marvellous job you managed
September 15th, 2020  
super fab and, dare I say it, groovy
September 15th, 2020  
