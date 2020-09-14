Sign up
Bird Art
Just a little playful touch of art added to this Macaw while watching my football team lose. ...again.
Thank you for visiting, I do so appreciate you stopping by!
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1232
photos
134
followers
174
following
Tags
parrot
,
bird
,
colorful
,
macaw
,
post-processing
,
ipad apps
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and what a marvellous job you managed
September 15th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
super fab and, dare I say it, groovy
September 15th, 2020
