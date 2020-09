"Sunny" Bono

A crazy, misty sunset at the Sonny Bono National Wildlife Refuge. This was quite a few years ago, but going back through some images recently, I realized I hadn't processed this one yet. (It's too friggin' smokey here to take new pics.) This bird sanctuary is so cool and the sheer numbers of birds is cray cray, I actually cloned a bunch of them out of the water because it made the image look junky!