Here's Lookin' At You, Kid
Just a random poster whose placement and colors I thought was cool.
Hoping all is well in your world--Cheers!
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1227
photos
129
followers
174
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
30th June 2019 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
why
,
handsome dude
Sally Ings
ace
Great find and capture. The model is watching you.....
September 10th, 2020
