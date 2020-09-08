Previous
Next
A Horse by aikiuser
70 / 365

A Horse

...of course.

This gal was curious about us and our cameras (or she was hoping for a handout) so I had to grab a quick snappie. (She's better on black. Her words.)

Many thanks for all your visits, wonderful comments and faves--they are very much appreciated! Cheers
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
it is indeed wonderful on black!
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise