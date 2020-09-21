Sign up
Ducks Noir
Not feelin' much photo mojo these days. Meh. I did like the reflections of these two ordinary ducks, though. Maybe I'll be more inspired soon...
Thanks as ever for your visits, comments, faves--Cheers, all!
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1239
photos
137
followers
176
following
black and white
ducks
reflections
b/w
birdage
moni kozi
the contrast between the whiteness of the ducks and the darkness of the surrounding area is brilliant.
September 22nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
lovely light and reflections.
September 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well if this is uninspired .... it's lovely!
September 22nd, 2020
Jason
ace
I totally agree with KoalaGardens.
September 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks good in black and white. Hope your phojo returns soon
September 22nd, 2020
