Ducks Noir by aikiuser
Ducks Noir

Not feelin' much photo mojo these days. Meh. I did like the reflections of these two ordinary ducks, though. Maybe I'll be more inspired soon...

Thanks as ever for your visits, comments, faves--Cheers, all!
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
moni kozi
the contrast between the whiteness of the ducks and the darkness of the surrounding area is brilliant.
September 22nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely light and reflections.
September 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well if this is uninspired .... it's lovely!
September 22nd, 2020  
Jason ace
I totally agree with KoalaGardens.
September 22nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks good in black and white. Hope your phojo returns soon
September 22nd, 2020  
