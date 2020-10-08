Sign up
Previous
Next
100 / 365
Happy When Wet
Maybe not exactly what
@valpetersen
meant when she issued a Get Pushed challenge to capture an animal and moving water combo, but hey. Technically it has both elements! ;-P
Hoping all is well in your world, the weekend is nigh! Peace, y'all
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
4
3
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1256
photos
141
followers
160
following
Tags
beach
,
doggie
,
high-key
,
happy face
,
get-pushed-428
PhylM-S
ace
Insta-❤️-fav. Love my mokster! That’s all. Oh and perfect for the ‘get pushed’. That’s all 😉
October 9th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Perfect timing
October 9th, 2020
JT Simpson
ace
The Mokster!!! This makes me smile--pure joy. Just great, Jenn.
October 9th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Heading for a good solid shake right next to his humans. Fabulous capture
October 9th, 2020
