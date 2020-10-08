Previous
Happy When Wet by aikiuser
Happy When Wet

Maybe not exactly what @valpetersen meant when she issued a Get Pushed challenge to capture an animal and moving water combo, but hey. Technically it has both elements! ;-P

Hoping all is well in your world, the weekend is nigh! Peace, y'all
aikiuser (jenn)

July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Insta-❤️-fav. Love my mokster! That’s all. Oh and perfect for the ‘get pushed’. That’s all 😉
October 9th, 2020  
Perfect timing
October 9th, 2020  
The Mokster!!! This makes me smile--pure joy. Just great, Jenn.
October 9th, 2020  
Heading for a good solid shake right next to his humans. Fabulous capture
October 9th, 2020  
