101 / 365
Perspective
Sand, water, sunset and a photog. That is all.
Bob
It's the weekend, y'all--woot wooot! Have fun and stay safe. Cheers!
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
reflection
,
photographer
,
water puddle
PhylM-S
ace
This is so fun! Head in the clouds but in the best way. Cool textures and patterns. Great catch!
October 10th, 2020
