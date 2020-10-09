Previous
Next
Perspective by aikiuser
101 / 365

Perspective

Sand, water, sunset and a photog. That is all.

Bob

It's the weekend, y'all--woot wooot! Have fun and stay safe. Cheers!
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
This is so fun! Head in the clouds but in the best way. Cool textures and patterns. Great catch!
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise