I Cee My Kat @northy challenged me to shoot an ICM image for this week's Get Pushed which was cool because I've been wanting to try this kind of thing at some point anyway. So, hand panning with a slow shutter and without much thought process, I snapped off a quick shot of Ripley on a blankie in front of the window to see what might happen.
Well, the results were not even close to what I was imagining, certainly not indicative of the "classic" ICM shot and probably not what northy had in mind, but hey. I kinda liked the unusual results anyway, but I shall keep trying...