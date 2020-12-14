Previous
Next
ICM Kat by aikiuser
167 / 365

ICM Kat

I Cee My Kat
@northy challenged me to shoot an ICM image for this week's Get Pushed which was cool because I've been wanting to try this kind of thing at some point anyway. So, hand panning with a slow shutter and without much thought process, I snapped off a quick shot of Ripley on a blankie in front of the window to see what might happen.

Well, the results were not even close to what I was imagining, certainly not indicative of the "classic" ICM shot and probably not what northy had in mind, but hey. I kinda liked the unusual results anyway, but I shall keep trying...

Thank you for stopping by!

Peace
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I kinda like this too - a ghostly cat face!
December 15th, 2020  
moni kozi
i love it!
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise