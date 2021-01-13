Sign up
Toes
I mean, is it wrong to want to pull on those hairs?
This week's Get Pushed challenge from Sylvia
@sprphotos
was to do a Black and White with a Splash of Colour image. This last entry has more of a drip than a splash, but hopefully it will do.
Thank you for your visits, your creativity, your positive juju, your light. Peace, all.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
black and white
cat
b/w
kitty paws
get-pushed-442
moni kozi
Aaaaahaaaahaaa!!! No, it's not wrong! That's why those hairs are there for!
Lovely capture!
January 14th, 2021
