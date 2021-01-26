Deco'd Out

The town in which I lived and worked for many years is home to one of the coolest theatres ever. The Fremont was built in 1941 in a Streamline Moderne style of architecture, an evolution of Art Deco. Contractors wanted to tear it down about 20 years ago, but thankfully the good people of San Luis Obispo said "Oh, hell no!" This is its ceiling which is truly magnificent in color. However, the forms in monotone speak to me, reminiscent of the films of yore. Sadly, few movies are shown there anymore, but it is still used for concerts and other live venues. ...Hopefully it survives the pandemic.



