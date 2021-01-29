Vendedor de Pan

Was going to convert to b/w, but I really loved the blues and the yellows in this image of a bread seller in Cuzco, Peru (circa 2001).



In revisiting old photos, it's been really interesting to see how far I've come (or not!) with my photographer's eye. How I'd love to revisit these places with my current gear and better yet, my greater understanding of how to see and shoot. Originally shot with slide film and then sent to a digital scanning service, it was an interesting challenge to see if I could improve the quality with various processing techniques while still maintaining the "feel" of an older slide print. No doubt I'll be doing much more of this as I continue to organize my digital assets. Might not be true to the original 365 ideal perhaps, but as a very wise and dear friend pointed out recently, "self credit for showing up!"



Note: For all you technophiles out there, if you need a program to enlarge your images, I highly recommend the new Topaz Gigapixel AI. It's amazing!



Happy weekend, y'all--Peace