Previous
Next
Swans in the Sub by aikiuser
214 / 365

Swans in the Sub

Swans hold a place of reverence in many cultures. Purity, strength, faithfulness... I guess they were meant to liven up this tunnel, and indeed they did somehow lessen the gloom of the place.

I'm woefully behind in my commenting as seems to happen frequently these days, thank you for visiting anyway. Peace, all!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
An interesting place for artwork, I hope they are not graffitied.
January 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beautifully decorated tunnel, love the lone figure checking out the art. I ditto what Wylie said.
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise