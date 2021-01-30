Sign up
Swans in the Sub
Swans hold a place of reverence in many cultures. Purity, strength, faithfulness... I guess they were meant to liven up this tunnel, and indeed they did somehow lessen the gloom of the place.
I'm woefully behind in my commenting as seems to happen frequently these days, thank you for visiting anyway. Peace, all!
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Wylie
ace
An interesting place for artwork, I hope they are not graffitied.
January 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
What a beautifully decorated tunnel, love the lone figure checking out the art. I ditto what Wylie said.
January 31st, 2021
