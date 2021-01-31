Previous
Take Our Picture! by aikiuser
Take Our Picture!

It seems to me that most kids who are even remotely interested in or cooperative about getting their picture taken anymore are so because of the instant gratification of digital. These happy little dudes in Iquitos, Peru, however, just saw my old film camera in hand and approached me to shoot them simply because they thought they were photo worthy--which of course they were! So delightful.

For those interested: Original color slide (circa 2000), scanned to 749x498 px JPG, 2x enlarged using Topaz Gigapixel, converted to gray scale, and fine tuned using basic adjustments in Photoshop. I'll be doing a lot of this in coming days...

Thank you all for being a brightness in my days! Peace
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful!
February 1st, 2021  
