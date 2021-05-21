Previous
Next
Life is Hard by aikiuser
325 / 365

Life is Hard

Or not. She may have you believe there are bars on the windows of her "cell", but don't fall for her stories...

I so appreciate you stopping by, especially since I am woefully behind in my own commenting.

Peace
21st May 2021 21st May 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
i get the 'make of it as you will' attitude, cats can really project such fabulous attitudes.
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise