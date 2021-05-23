Sign up
327 / 365
Lift Off
Okay, so I cut off the wings. I'm just happy to get the shot at all!
Yay, finally caught up with my posts--thanks for hanging in there with me! Now to catch up with commenting...
Peace!
23rd May 2021
23rd May 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
egret
,
monochrome
Cathy
Great focus on this bird in flight!
June 12th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great shot. Too bad you didn't get all of the bird in there.
June 12th, 2021
Diane
ace
This is amazing! I don't care if you cut off the wings. It makes his eyes, expression and those great legs more prominent.
June 12th, 2021
