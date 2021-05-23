Previous
Lift Off by aikiuser
Lift Off

Okay, so I cut off the wings. I'm just happy to get the shot at all!

Yay, finally caught up with my posts--thanks for hanging in there with me! Now to catch up with commenting...

Peace!
aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Cathy
Great focus on this bird in flight!
June 12th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great shot. Too bad you didn't get all of the bird in there.
June 12th, 2021  
Diane ace
This is amazing! I don't care if you cut off the wings. It makes his eyes, expression and those great legs more prominent.
June 12th, 2021  
