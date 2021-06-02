Previous
Pots Unplanted by aikiuser
Pots Unplanted

Sometimes the most mundane things catch my attention for some reason. I guess I liked all the fading textures and perhaps the forgotten intentions of a long-ago home owner.

Thank you kindly for stopping by. I truly appreciate it!

Peace
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

aikiuser (jenn)

Sally Ings ace
Well spotted. I like the muted tones and all the different textures
June 3rd, 2021  
leggzy
Love all the textures & neutral tones. Great shot.
June 3rd, 2021  
Babs ace
Well spotted, I love it. Fabulous textures.
June 3rd, 2021  
