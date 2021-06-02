Sign up
Pots Unplanted
Sometimes the most mundane things catch my attention for some reason. I guess I liked all the fading textures and perhaps the forgotten intentions of a long-ago home owner.
Thank you kindly for stopping by. I truly appreciate it!
Peace
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1491
photos
213
followers
190
following
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
window
,
door
,
abandoned
,
pots
,
textures
Sally Ings
ace
Well spotted. I like the muted tones and all the different textures
June 3rd, 2021
leggzy
Love all the textures & neutral tones. Great shot.
June 3rd, 2021
Babs
ace
Well spotted, I love it. Fabulous textures.
June 3rd, 2021
