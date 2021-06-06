Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
336 / 365
Keep Out
It's a rather innocuous building behind the wire so I'm not sure what exactly this fence is protecting. The imagination runneth over...
Thank you for visiting!
Peace
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1495
photos
213
followers
190
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
monochrome
,
b/w
,
danger
,
no trespassing
,
razor wire
moni kozi
wow! this is a quite disturbing shot! Awesome! Yes, it's contradictory... it is a great shot, an awesome shot that is full of emotion and feeling (in my case i am disturbed). It is a powerful photograph.
I think you might tag it for the weekly repetition theme.
June 8th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Awesome shot, great pov
June 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I think you might tag it for the weekly repetition theme.