Cat 'n' Color by aikiuser
Photo 374

Cat 'n' Color

Spotted this spotted in a window while grabbing a nice lunch in a Colorado mountain town. Edits intentionally a bit heavy handed for visual impact because this is actually how I saw it in my mind's eye at the time.

Peace!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

