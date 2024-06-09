Previous
A Feather in the Cap by aikiuser
A Feather in the Cap

A stormy day with crazy cool lighting near the end of it made for a bizarre rainbow over the neighbor's house. It was actually a full double to start, and about the brightest I've ever seen, but I loved how it ended up as well. Enjoy, Bob!

Peace!
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Jane Pittenger ace
And color coordinated with the building
June 10th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
June 10th, 2024  
