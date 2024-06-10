Previous
Preparations by aikiuser
Preparations

As if I need yet another hobby. But it's just so fun to create! Stay tuned for Gelli print experimentations. ...It looks fun if nothing else!

Peace, all
10th June 2024

aikiuser (jenn)

June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
