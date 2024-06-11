Sign up
Photo 377
The Dregs
Okay. So my first attempt at Gelli printing, not remotely knowing what I was doing, was not especially successful. I did end up sorta liking the papers I used to clean the brayer, though. ;-P
More experimenting, and maybe some tutorials (!) are in order...
Peace!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1536
photos
113
followers
117
following
103% complete
View this month »
Tags
leaves
,
abstract
,
accidental art
,
whatev
,
gelli
Walks @ 7
ace
Interesting,
June 12th, 2024
