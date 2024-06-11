Previous
The Dregs by aikiuser
The Dregs

Okay. So my first attempt at Gelli printing, not remotely knowing what I was doing, was not especially successful. I did end up sorta liking the papers I used to clean the brayer, though. ;-P

More experimenting, and maybe some tutorials (!) are in order...

Peace!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

Interesting,
June 12th, 2024  
