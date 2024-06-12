Previous
The Dregs, Too by aikiuser
The Dregs, Too

More color from the roller cleaning process. I've spent less than an hour with Gelli printing so far and of course there's much to learn. But the experimenting is super fun ...and hopefully I'll get an intentional print I like at some point. ;-P

Peace, y'all
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

Mags ace
Oh that one is excellent!
June 13th, 2024  
