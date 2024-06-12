Sign up
Previous
Photo 378
The Dregs, Too
More color from the roller cleaning process. I've spent less than an hour with Gelli printing so far and of course there's much to learn. But the experimenting is super fun ...and hopefully I'll get an intentional print I like at some point. ;-P
Peace, y'all
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1537
photos
113
followers
117
following
103% complete
View this month »
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junk
,
leaves
,
color
,
abstract
Mags
ace
Oh that one is excellent!
June 13th, 2024
