Leave it to Beaver

No, this is not an especially artistic image, but OMG, so incredibly surprised and delighted to see this little dude swimming around! I've lived near water and their habitat for many years and while I've seen obvious signs of beaver activity, I've never actually been able to see and ID these important creatures in the wild, let alone photograph one. AND, we saw at least 4 of them, including a much larger one, presumably a family. I am so thankful for the sighting. ...and for having a "real" camera with me. Will go back to try again with a longer lens (this is a significant crop).



Thanks so much for all your kind comments--Peace, y'all!