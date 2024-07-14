Previous
The Eyes Have It by aikiuser
Photo 410

The Eyes Have It

More from the same spot as yesterday's post. I do love creative grafitti!

Thanks for stopping by--peace
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Rick ace
Interesting artwork. Cool capture.
July 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous!
July 15th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Very bold and ever progressing.
July 15th, 2024  
