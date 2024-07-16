Sign up
Photo 412
How Much Is That...
Priceless. ...and I'd pay anything to have him still with us.
Happy Tuesday, all--Peace
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1571
photos
119
followers
109
following
Tags
dog
,
doodle
,
cutest face ever
,
miss our boy
Mags
ace
Aww! That's just so sweet and I love your potted plants.
July 17th, 2024
