Previous
Family Supper by aikiuser
Photo 417

Family Supper

Armed with a longer lens and just hoping for another look, but not at all counting on it, we were treated to a magical evening observing our recently discovered beaver family. We literally arrived on scene, waited about 3 minutes, and just then the whole family arrived. The two adults and two juvies we saw last week, plus one teeny weeny we hadn't seen yet arrived a bit later and put on a show to remember. So. Dang. Cool! Reader beware, I see more large rodents gracing these pages soon...

Thank you for stopping by, much appreciated! Peace.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FunnyFace ace
Aww, look at that tail! Absolutely fab find and photo :-) Looking forward to more.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise