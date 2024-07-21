Family Supper

Armed with a longer lens and just hoping for another look, but not at all counting on it, we were treated to a magical evening observing our recently discovered beaver family. We literally arrived on scene, waited about 3 minutes, and just then the whole family arrived. The two adults and two juvies we saw last week, plus one teeny weeny we hadn't seen yet arrived a bit later and put on a show to remember. So. Dang. Cool! Reader beware, I see more large rodents gracing these pages soon...



Thank you for stopping by, much appreciated! Peace.