Photo 422
Super Snooze
I wish I could fall asleep as easily as Keeffer does!
Many thanks for all your visits and comments, I truly appreciate them! ~ Peace
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
sleep
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
snoozing
,
sleepy cat
Helene
ace
super cute! fav
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
I absolutely love this pose, so soft and furry!
July 27th, 2024
