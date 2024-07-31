Previous
Litter Removal

In our area, we have folks who "sponsor" litter removal along the roads usually for a significant distance. 6 inches, tho? Not what I'd call an over achiever! 😝

Peace
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

Chris Cook ace
Juan doesn't want to work too hard.
August 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Shouldn't take them very long 🤣
August 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fun sign, I wonder if anyone pitched up ;-)
August 1st, 2024  
