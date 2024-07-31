Sign up
Photo 427
Litter Removal
In our area, we have folks who "sponsor" litter removal along the roads usually for a significant distance. 6 inches, tho? Not what I'd call an over achiever! 😝
Peace
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
trash
,
a litter bit of humor
,
why bother
Chris Cook
Juan doesn't want to work too hard.
August 1st, 2024
Kathy A
Shouldn't take them very long 🤣
August 1st, 2024
Diana
What a fun sign, I wonder if anyone pitched up ;-)
August 1st, 2024
