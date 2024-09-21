Previous
Scarlet Mormon by aikiuser
Scarlet Mormon

Who knew there were so many Mormons in the butterfly world?! Papilio Rumanzuvia for all you scientific-minded peeps out there.

Thank you all for your continuing visits, esp as I seem unable to keep up with my own commenting.

As ever, peace.
aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Rick ace
Beautiful butterfly and capture. Never seen any of those around here.
October 7th, 2024  
