Photo 479
Scarlet Mormon
Who knew there were so many Mormons in the butterfly world?! Papilio Rumanzuvia for all you scientific-minded peeps out there.
Thank you all for your continuing visits, esp as I seem unable to keep up with my own commenting.
As ever, peace.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
1
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1648
photos
128
followers
113
following
133% complete
View this month »
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
Rick
ace
Beautiful butterfly and capture. Never seen any of those around here.
October 7th, 2024
