Masked II by aikiuser
Masked II

A color version of an image I posted 3 years ago. I know, I know. I need new material! But at least I'm filling some holes in my project...

Bob

Thanks, all. Peace!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

aikiuser (jenn)

June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Diana ace
Fabulous shapes and colours.
October 15th, 2024  
