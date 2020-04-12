Sign up
Photo 1581
You just been framed.
Manage to capture this shot of a young lady taking a shot of one of the local buildings!
Right time, right place!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1581
photos
59
followers
79
following
