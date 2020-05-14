Previous
White Horse Walkers by ajisaac
White Horse Walkers

Lovely walk around Bratton Camp and Westbury White Horse.

Here is the bottom ditch of the camp.

The original Iron Age hillfort defences were built over 2000 years ago.

These earthworks protected a settlement containing round houses, granaries, stores and workshops.
ajisaac

