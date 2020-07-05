Sign up
Photo 1665
Big black bug
The Lesser Stag Beetle - Dorcus parallelipipedus
This is the smaller cousin of the well known Stag Beetle. Though smaller, it is still a very large beetle but it doesn't have such enlarged mandibles as the male Stag Beetle.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
JackieR
ace
So rare, have you notified the stag beetle survey??
https://ptes.org/get-involved/surveys/garden/great-stag-hunt/stag-hunt-survey/
July 18th, 2020
