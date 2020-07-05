Previous
Big black bug by ajisaac
Photo 1665

Big black bug

The Lesser Stag Beetle - Dorcus parallelipipedus

This is the smaller cousin of the well known Stag Beetle. Though smaller, it is still a very large beetle but it doesn't have such enlarged mandibles as the male Stag Beetle.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

ajisaac

JackieR ace
So rare, have you notified the stag beetle survey?? https://ptes.org/get-involved/surveys/garden/great-stag-hunt/stag-hunt-survey/ )
July 18th, 2020  
